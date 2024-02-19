3 fall in buy-bust in Barangay San Nicolas

A SUSPECTED drug personality was arrested along with his two accomplices by the Sawang Calero police during a buy-bust at around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday, February 18, 2024, in Taboan, Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City.

The operation’s target, Oneil Deiparene Llatona, a high-value individual, yielded 20.12 grams of suspected shabu valued at P136,816 and a .45 pistol, while his alleged accomplices Fernando Alilin Lariosa, 48, of B. Aranas Street, and Adrian Ducay Adolfo, 18, of Sitio San Vicente, Barangay Duljo Fatima, had each produced five grams of purported shabu worth P34,000.

Police Major Francis Renz Talosig, the chief of Sawang Calero Police Station 6, stated that Llatona was already charged with frustrated homicide in court after being suspected of being involved in a gunshot incident that occurred in their area on February 1.

Llatona's neighbors also reported to the police that he constantly carried a gun and intimidated the residents. (With TPT)