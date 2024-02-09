3 fall in drug den raid in Bohol

THREE persons were arrested when authorities raided a drug den in Purok 2, Barangay Cogon, Tagbilaran City, Bohol at around 2 a.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the operatives of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol Provincial Office, Maritime Police, Bohol Police Provincial Office and Naval Forces Central.

Those arrested were suspected drug den maintainers Sarah Jane Espejo, 29, a sidewalk vendor, and her live-in partner Nelmar Maputol, 39.

Also arrested was Anthony Baliling, 28, a barber.

Seized during the operation were eight packs of suspected shabu weighing a total of 11 grams with an estimated market value of P74,800, buy-bust money, cellphone and drug paraphernalia.

Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA 7, said they initiated a case buildup against the suspects for two weeks prior to the operation after receiving information about their illegal drugs activity.

It was learned that the couple could dispose of 10 to 15 grams of illegal substance every week. (AYB, TPT)