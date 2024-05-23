3 female students testify against man who masturbated in mall

THE three female college students from a downtown Cebu City school who spotted a man masturbating within the food court of a mall on Natalio Bacalso Avenue and Leon Kilat Street have cooperated with the Carbon Police Station on Tuesday afternoon, May 21, 2024.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office, the trio has pledged to support the filing of charges against the perpetrator for violating the Unjust Vexation and the Anti Bastos Law.

The victims were first taken to the Pink Room of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for a psychological evaluation, the findings of which would be presented in court.

Rafter said the offender is still at large as nobody has yet to come forward to inform them regarding his whereabouts.

The man went popular on social media after one of the victims posted a video of him masturbating while staring at them.

Rafter claimed that they have already coordinated with the public to help identify the culprit.

After learning from netizens that this was not the first time for the man to perform the lewd act in public, Rafter called on others to come forward and bring a case against him.

"We will really exert all our best effort to ensure nga makuha namo ning tawhana, mailhan nato ning tawhana ug mapasakaan nato siya sa tukmang kaso," Rafter said. (AYB, TPT)