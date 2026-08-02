3 Filipino seafarers killed in Black Sea attacks

THE number of Filipino seafarers killed in the recent escalation of attacks in the northern Black Sea has risen to three, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the agency is working with the shipowner and other government agencies to facilitate the immediate repatriation of the fatalities and affected Filipino crew members.

Cacdac said he had personally visited the families of the three deceased seafarers, as well as the family of the missing seafarer, upon the instruction of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“I have personally, per instructions of the President, visited all of the families of the three deceased, including the one missing. And I’ve assured them, have conveyed the President’s sympathies and directive of fullest support and assistance,” Cacdac said in a news release.

Affected vessels

Based on DMW data, 17 commercial vessels carrying 236 Filipino seafarers were hit by recent drone and missile strikes near Ukrainian ports.

Three Filipino seafarers were killed, 15 were injured and one remains missing.

Repatriation underway

Cacdac said 89 Filipinos, including nine of the injured, have returned to the

Philippines, while repatriation efforts for the others continue.

Five crew members aboard the Antigua-flagged bulk carrier m/v Venturo arrived in Manila on Friday, while 13 more were expected to return on Saturday.

“The rest are distributed across Ukraine. Some have already been brought to mainland Ukraine, Romania, Greece and Turkey,” Cacdac said.

“For the three deceased, arrangements are now being made for their return home,” he added.

UN raises concern

The United Nations last week warned the Security Council that intensified fighting in Ukraine and continued attacks on Black Sea ports are taking a heavy toll on civilians, disrupting maritime trade and threatening global food security.

The UN earlier reported that about 170 civilians had been killed and more than 1,000 injured across Ukraine during intensified aerial attacks. / PNA