3 fires destroy 18 houses in Cebu City

EIGHTEEN houses were destroyed in three fires that hit separate areas in Cebu City on Monday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 16, 2026, with damage placed at P810,000.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) placed the damage from the fires in Barangays Kalunasan, Labangon and Mabolo at P150,000, P210,000 and P450,000, respectively.

The first fire was reported at 4:16 p.m. Monday in Gacasan 2, Sitio Upper Camparang, Barangay Kalunasan.

The fire destroyed a house owned by Jeremil Alarde and left P150,000 in damage.

At 7:05 p.m. the same day, the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO) responded to another fire in a residential area in Bugnay 2, Barangay Labangon.

Firefighters declared the fire under control at 7:45 p.m., preventing it from spreading to other houses, and put it out at 8:49 p.m.

The fire started in the house of Jemma Calago and spread to nearby houses.

Fourteen houses were destroyed, while four others sustained damage.

The BFP estimated the damage at P210,000. The 14 displaced families were sheltered at the Labangon gym.

At 4:29 a.m. Tuesday, residents of Sitio Stacionan, Barangay Mabolo, were startled when a boarding house caught fire.

The Cebu City Fire Station responded to the fire, which was placed under control at 4:50 a.m. and put out at 5:12 a.m.

Three houses were destroyed. Fire officials said the blaze started in a house owned by Rose Doblados. The BFP estimated the damage at P450,000.

The CCFO is investigating the causes of the three fires. / AYB