3 fires erupt in Cebu in a day

THREE flames broke out in Talisay City, Naga City, and Argao town, all in southern Cebu, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

In Sitio Atisan, Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, a fire started around 11:20 a.m. and was declared fire out after more than an hour.

The fire that razed at least 60 houses allegedly originated from the house of Wilson Labuca.

The damage was assessed by firefighters at P1.5 million.

Nobody was hurt by the fire.

Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Mar Dee Auxtero from Talisay City Fire Station stated that the fire's cause is still being looked into.

In Barangay Inayagan, Naga City, a fire erupted around 11 a.m. and razed Eduardo Catabas's home.

F02 Cielo Bacus of the Naga City Fire Station told SunStar Cebu that the fire caused damage worth about P50,000.

In Sitio Pawa, Barangay Usmad, Argao town, a livestock farm was struck by the fire at around 1:20 p.m.

Rosely Gonzales, a local, told SunStar Cebu that the razed farm had thousands of egg-laying chickens, together with goats and cows, that were kept in 25 air-conditioned enclosures. (DVG, TPT)