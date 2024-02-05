3 firms exempted from wage hike in CV

THREE of five business establishments in Central Visayas were granted exemptions from implementing Wage Order ROVII-24 or the P33 per day minimum pay hike in the region.

The members of the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB 7), in its first board meeting of the year last Jan. 4, approved the application for exemptions of Big Brain Food Hub and YuChin Milktea in Cebu City, while Dumaguete Seafront Hotel’s application was conditionally approved subject to further inspection.

The hotel was given 15 days from the receipt of the order to submit proof of correction after the labor inspector had findings on the non-payment of the holiday pay. Failure to comply will mean automatic revocation of the exemption.

These establishments with approved applications shall be exempted from complying with the wage order within a year from the effectivity of the wage order.

Last Sept. 5, RTWPB 7 announced the P33 increase in the daily minimum wage that was effective on Oct. 1, 2023. This increased the minimum daily pay in the region to a range of P420 to P468 for the non-agriculture sector, depending on the geographical area and class.

For enterprises with fewer than 10 employees operating in both agricultural and non-agricultural sectors, the revised pay would now range from P415 to P458.

After Nov. 29, 2023, the last day of the filing of the application for exemption, the RTWPB 7 received the application of Come and Wash Laundry Shop in Cebu City, EFM Staffing General Services in Mandaue City, Big Brain Food Hub in Cebu City, YuChin Milktea in Cebu City, and Dumaguete Seafront Hotel in Dumaguete City.

The applications of Wash Laundry Shop and EFM Staffing General Services were denied during the last board meeting in 2023. Cited was the non-compliance of applicants to the previous wage order and the requisite of having fewer than 10 employees.

With the denied application, the two establishments are mandated to pay their workers the wage increase from the date of the wage order, plus one percent interest per month retroactive to the effectivity of the wage order. Grounds for exemption include that the business establishment has less than 10 employees or it has been affected by any natural calamities or human-induced disasters.

Present at the RTWPB 7 board meeting were chairperson, Lilia Estillore, vice chairpersons Maria Elena Arbon and Jennifer Bretaña, management sector representative Dr. Philip Tan and labor sector representatives Nora Analyn Demeterio-Diego and Antonio Cuizon.