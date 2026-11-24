ROOMS and cubicles are in place on the fourth, fifth and sixth floors of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), where the City Government plans to move patients once construction is complete so it can renovate the first three floors, Mayor Nestor Archival’s chief of staff Kenneth Siasar said.

Siasar said Dakay Construction and Development Corp. was still finishing the rooms and installing building systems. The City had planned a walkthrough in October or November but was waiting for the contractor’s go-ahead. Siasar gave no date for the patient transfer.

The City demolished the old CCMC building in 2014 after the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck Bohol and Cebu in October 2013 left it structurally unsafe.

Construction of the replacement hospital began in 2015. Its outpatient department opened in December 2020, and the City formally opened the first three floors in September 2021.

According to Siasar, some spaces on the lower floors are still in temporary use, including outpatient consultation cubicles in areas originally intended for commercial use. The City plans to return those spaces to their intended use during the renovation.

Scope of work

The P683.94-million Phase 5 contract covers work from the third through seventh floors. Project briefings identified the fourth floor for operating rooms and the fifth through seventh floors for patient wards.

Siasar’s transfer update covered the fourth through sixth floors and gave no opening date for the seventh.

Siasar said Dakay was also correcting defects from earlier phases, including strengthening some columns and completing unfinished connections between columns and beams near the emergency room.

He said the contractor had replaced some defective sections and was working out how to finish mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection installations around areas flagged by the Commission on Audit.

Siasar said the contractor was handling minor concerns and that there were no major problems at present. At a Sept. 29, 2026, City Council executive session, volunteer electrical engineer Brian Pasilan described the hospital’s electrical condition as “very unsafe,” citing problems with generator controls, grounding, bus ducts and wiring.

In October, Archival said Dakay had assessed the building as structurally sound and acknowledged that electrical deficiencies remained. Siasar did not say which electrical problems had been resolved.

Volunteer engineers and architects estimated that correcting structural deficiencies from the ground floor through the third floor could cost P403.41 million.

Dakay Construction chief executive officer Pericles Dakay told the council that repairs to earlier work would require additional funding. Missing records on the completion and acceptance of prior work, along with unresolved contract terminations, have complicated final connections to existing building systems.

The City awarded the Phase 5 contract to Dakay Construction before Archival took office. Then-mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia signed the contract on June 26, 2025. Siasar said Archival ordered an assessment of the building before allowing work under the existing contract to proceed. / CAV