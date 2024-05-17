3-hectare lot in Larena, Siquijor hit by grass fire

A grass fire damaged an area of around 30 hectares in Larena, Siquijor, according to Fire Officer 1 Flame Sotto of the Larena Fire Station.

Sotto told SunStar Cebu that the fire originated in the mountainous barangay of Helen in Larena, but it quickly expanded to Canlasog and Bongtod, as embers from the fire flew there.

Sotto stated that although the fire, which broke out past 12 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2024, has been contained, they are still keeping an eye on it to make sure it doesn't start again because smoke is still coming from the area.

Although no homes were burned in the fire, the tree-seedling nursery of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources sustained damage.

An inquiry is ongoing to find out what started the fire, which caused P10,000 worth of damage. (DVG, TPT)