3 hurt in City of Naga road accident

THREE persons were hurt when a 10-wheeler dump truck lost its brakes and collided with a van along the national highway in Barangay Uling, City of Naga, Cebu, at around 5 p.m. on Monday, June 4, 2024.

Those injured were 34-year-old dump truck driver Sodili Fernandez from barangay Uling, 43-year-old Francisco Siason Dumos-og, Jr., driver of Fuso aluminum van from Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla, Cebu, and his assistant Noel Santarita, 36, from Sibonga, Cebu.

Police investigation revealed that the dump truck was heading towards Barangay Pangdan, City of Naga, while the van was moving towards Cebu City.

The 10-wheeler truck reportedly lost its brakes, struck a Fuso aluminum van, and then fell off a cliff. (DVG, TPT)