3 hurt in Lahug road accident

THREE persons were hurt in a road accident in Sitio Maracas, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, early on Friday, April 26, 2024.

The victims were identified as Nelson, 24, the driver of the motorcycle, and his girlfriend Abegail, 18, both from Lapu-Lapu City.

Initial investigation by the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) showed that Nelson was driving at a high speed when they crashed and skidded into the parked motorcycle and a multicab.

A driver of a ride-hailing app was also wounded after being hit by the fallen motorbike.

The couple reportedly came from Barangay Gaas, Balamban and were intoxicated.

The three were rushed to the hospital for treatment. (GPL, TPT)