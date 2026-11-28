THREE people were injured after a tricycle and a motorcycle collided along the national highway in Barangay Matab-ang, Toledo City, past 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026.

The injured victims were identified as tricycle driver Mario Andalosa, 45, a resident of Barangay Sangi, Toledo City, and his passenger, Solidad Canencia, 50, of Barangay Sto. Niño in the same city.

The motorcycle was driven by 28-year-old Cyrill Juarez, also a resident of Barangay Sto. Niño.

Initial police investigation showed that the tricycle was traveling from Barangay Sangi toward Barangay Mainggit, while the motorcycle was moving along the opposite lane.

Upon reaching the area, the motorcycle reportedly tried to overtake a vehicle ahead but failed to return to its lane, resulting in a head-on collision with the approaching tricycle.

The impact overturned the tricycle, leaving Andalosa and Canencia injured.

Both were immediately brought to the Toledo City General Hospital for medical treatment.

Juarez also sustained injuries and was placed under hospital arrest.

Police said the motorcycle driver had been informed of the possible charges against him, including reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries and damage to property. / JDG