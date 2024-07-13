3 HVIs nabbed in Cebu City buy-busts

THREE suspected high-value individuals were captured in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu City within this week.

Those arrested were a certain Ker and Kim, both from the mountain barangay of Malubog, and alias Dodong, 23, of Sitio Mahayahay 1, Barangay Calamba.

Ker and Kim fell to the operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit and Intelligence Unit at around 11:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Taken from them were 50 grams of illicit substance believed to be shabu, valued at P340,000.

Dodong, on the other hand, was taken into custody by the Labangon Police Station personnel during a buy-bust on A. Lopez Street, Barangay Labangon on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Seized from his possession were alleged shabu weighing 60.2 grams and costing P409,360.

The seized evidence has been submitted to the PNP Forensic Unit 7 for chemical analysis. (AYB, TPT)