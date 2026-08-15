3 IBF belts at stake in Kumong XXVI

THREE International Boxing Federation (IBF) regional belts will be at stake in PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ biggest boxing event this year — “Kumong Bol-anon XXVI” — on Sept. 12, 2026, at the Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Reymart Tagacanao takes on Chinese Chunlin Kuang for the IBF Asia super-flyweight strap.

The 27-year-old Tagacanao won two straight fights since suffering his first career loss last year to Ayamu Sano. He bounced back with knockout wins against Anthony Gilbuela and Jessie Bell Goltiano.

Like Tagacanao, the 25-year-old Kuang also absorbed his first defeat last year. He lost to Ryang Ho Han by unanimous decision in Japan. Kuang has also since returned to his winning ways and defeated fellow Chinese Shan Wu and South Korean Gun Woo Lee this year.

Tagacanao has an impressive win-loss slate of 13-1 with 11 knockouts, while Kuang has a win-loss-draw record of 5-1-2.

Meanwhile, unbeaten Leonard Pores III faces his stiffest test against veteran Indonesian Andika D’Golden Boy for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific flyweight belt.

Pores III, 22, has had an impressive run as of late. He captured the IBF Youth flyweight title last year with a unanimous decision win over Kiyoto Narukami. He’s coming off a unanimous decision over journeyman Renoel Pael just last month.

Andika is an experienced fighter that’s looking to bounce back following a unanimous decision defeat to fellow Indonesian Aser Kewas late last year.

Pores is 11-0 with seven knockouts, while Andika is 21-3-2 with 11 knockouts.

The third regional title fight is an IBF Asia super-bantamweight title bout between 23-year-old undefeated prospect Datu Adam and Indonesian Oky Akbar.

Adam’s last fight was a second-round stoppage of Mark Glen Antaran. He’ll be facing his toughest opponent to date in Akbar.

Akbar is a World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Continental bantamweight champion. He won the belt in his last fight after stopping Thai Chirawat Phrmma in the fifth round.

Adam is 7-0 with five knockouts, while Akbar is 12-4 with five knockouts.

The main event features an IBF light-flyweight world title eliminator between Regie Suganob and former world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga.

The winner of the world title eliminator becomes the mandatory challenger of current IBF light-flyweight king Thanongsak Simsri.

Suganob and Nontshinga already fought each other in an IBF world title eliminator in 2023 in South Africa.

Nontshinga walked away with a unanimous decision. / EKA