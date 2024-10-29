3 Indonesians from raided Lapu-Lapu Pogo hub still in PH

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Central Visayas announced that the three Indonesian nationals whose passports were discovered in a vault inside the recently raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) hub in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, have not yet left the country.

NBI Central Visayas head Renan Agustus Oliva said there were no records of departure in the Bureau of Immigration (BI) database for the three Indonesians -- Ahmad Nuzulun Nur Rohim, 35; Robinson, 37; and Fahmi, 33 -- since they arrived in the country separately in March, April, and May of this year.

"As shown in the records from immigration, they do not have a departure record, indicating they are still in the country," Oliva said on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

"There is a possibility that these three Indonesians that we are looking for are still working in another Pogo establishment or scam hub not necessarily in our area but in other parts of the country," he added.

Because of this, the NBI Central Visayas collaborated with concerned government agencies to track down the locations where the foreigners may have traveled.

The NBI is also requesting the public to contact them if they come across the three Indonesian nationals.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. set a timetable for dismantling all Pogo centers across the country by the end of the year.

Those who fail to return to their country after the deadline will face deportation proceedings. (ANV)