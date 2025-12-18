3 intercepted at Caticlan Airport over ‘credit card fraud’

CEBU Pacific reported that three individuals were intercepted at Caticlan Airport for allegedly using fraudulent credit cards to book airline tickets and reselling travel funds through social media platforms.

In a statement on Thursday, December 18, 2025, the airline said the individuals had traveled from Davao to Boracay and were scheduled to return to Davao when authorities intercepted them.

Cebu Pacific said it is coordinating with the Philippine National Police as the investigation on the incident continues.

The airline reiterated its advisory for passengers to book flights only through its official website, mobile application, or accredited travel agencies, warning that transactions with unauthorized sellers may result in invalid or incomplete bookings.

It added that passengers who book through unauthorized channels may be unable to complete online check-in, rebook or refund tickets, or add baggage and meals. (DPC)