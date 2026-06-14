3 killed in separate road crashes in Cebu City

THREE people were killed in two separate road crashes in Cebu City on Saturday, June 13, 2026, police said.

At 2:10 p.m., a motorcycle collided with a Ford Raptor along the Cebu South Coastal Road at the South Road Properties (SRP), according to the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office.

Police identified the motorcycle driver as Bernel Navares. His passenger, Krystal Claire Mondares, also died.

Investigation showed that the motorcycle and the Ford Raptor, driven by John Tabacon, 23, of Barangay Pooc, Talisay City, were traveling in opposite directions along the SRP.

The motorcycle came from the north and made a sudden U-turn, entering the lane of the Ford Raptor.

Tabacon told police he tried to hit on the brakes to avoid hitting the motorcycle, but he could no longer stop because the motorcycle was already too close.

The impact threw Navares and Mondares onto the road. TEU said the two were also dragged by the vehicle for about 25 meters.

Navares died on the spot from severe head injuries, while Mondares was taken to Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) but was declared dead on arrival.

Police took Tabacon into custody. He will face a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide if no amicable settlement is reached.

Earlier that day, a 30-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a motorcycle along F. Cabahug St., in front of Sarosa Hotel in Barangay Kasambagan.

Police identified the victim as Jimmy Lumapac Jaducana, 30, a resident of Kasambagan.

Investigators said a motorcycle driven by McVaughn Morata Polancos, 24, was traveling along F. Cabahug St. at 3:50 a.m. Polancos had a passenger, identified as Kaye Fernandez Estremos, 23.

Police said Jaducana had crossed the road from a convenience store when the motorcycle hit him.

The impact threw Jaducana onto the concrete road, causing severe injuries to his head and body. Polancos and Estremos were also thrown from the motorcycle and suffered bruises.

Emergency medical personnel took Jaducana to CCMC, where Dr. Jelo Pateres declared him dead on arrival.

Tabacon and Polancos were taken into custody. They will face a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide if no amicable settlement is reached. / AYB