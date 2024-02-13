3 minors hurt in motorcycle accident in Liloan town

THREE minors riding a motorcycle sustained injuries after they were involved in an accident in Barangay Calero, Liloan town, northern Cebu, around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, February 12, 2024.

The victims were identified as Jonas Pilapil Orocay, 15, driver of the motorcycle, and his backrides Vinz Dominic Moreno Pisa, 13, and John Lorence Bulanges Jalang, 13, both from Barangay Calero.

Investigation conducted by Liloan police under Major Eric Gingoyon showed that Orocay swerved in the opposite direction, lost control of the motorcycle and then slammed into a tree at the side of the road.

The victims were brought to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for treatment. (DVG, TPT)