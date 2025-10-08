3 more tropical cyclones to enter PAR before year ends

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that more tropical cyclones are expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) in the remaining months of the year.

Al Quiblat, chief of the Weather Bureau at Pagasa-Mactan, emphasized the need for vigilance and awareness as significant weather changes are anticipated.

He said that two to four tropical cyclones are expected in October, two to three in November, and one to two in December.

Quiblat added that there is a 60 to 70 percent chance that tropical cyclones will affect the Visayas in the coming months.

“There is a high chance of a wet Christmas and New Year,” Quiblat said.

He also noted a 71 percent likelihood that La Niña will develop in the coming months and persist until January or February of next year.

According to Quiblat, the remaining “ber” months are expected to experience above-normal rainfall, increasing the likelihood of heavy rains and flooding. (Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R intern)