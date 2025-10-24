3 most wanted persons in Cebu nabbed

THREE of Cebu Province’s most wanted persons were arrested within 48 hours in separate anti-criminality operations.

The first to be arrested was alias Renato, a cellphone technician and resident of Sitio Roxas South, Barangay Tabunok, Tabuelan, who is listed as the ninth most wanted person at the regional level.

He was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Toledo City Court for the crime of rape through sexual assault.

Also arrested was alias Marvin, a resident of Canamucan, Compostela, Cebu, who had long been wanted by the police. He was captured during Oplan Tracker conducted by the Danao City Police Station.

Marvin is listed as the third most wanted person at the provincial level, following the issuance of a warrant of arrest for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002), a non-bailable offense.

The third arrested individual was alias Mark Angel Del Socorro, a Grade 11 student residing in Barangay Manduang, Minglanilla.

He was nabbed by Naga City police based on a warrant of arrest for rape, issued by the Family Court in Naga City, which also carried no bail.

Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr., provincial director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said the arrest of the three most wanted individuals sends a strong message that no criminal can remain free from the law.

“We will continue to track, locate, and apprehend those who violate the law with discipline, integrity, and respect for human rights. Every successful operation is a testament to our unwavering dedication to public safety,” said Mangelen.

He added that the successive arrests demonstrate the effectiveness of the police force through strong inter-agency coordination, supported by enhanced intelligence validation via the E-Warrant System and the efforts of dedicated tracker teams.

This success, he noted, reflects the leadership of Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, the regional police chief of Central Visayas. (AYB)