3 murder suspects nabbed in Talisay City

THREE persons who were implicated in the murder of 28-year-old Boy Abarquez Echavez in Sitio Kawayanan, Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City, Cebu, at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, were taken into custody at 6:30 p.m. the following day, Thursday, during a hot pursuit operation led by Talisay City Police Station Chief Lieutenant Colonel Epream Paguyod.

The accused were identified as a certain Aldrin, 22, John Michael, 29, and Jerome, 39, residents of Talisay City.

Seized from Aldrin were a 9mm Luger KG9 submachine gun with two magazines and eight live rounds, a .45 pistol with seven live bullets, a .38 revolver with one live round, and a pack of alleged shabu.

John Michael and Jerome were also yielded a pack of substance believed to be shabu.

The entire weight of the illicit substances seized was 2.5 grams, and they cost about P17,000. (DVG, TPT)