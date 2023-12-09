3 nabbed for illegal cockfighting in Carcar City

THREE persons were arrested for engaging in illegal cockfighting or tigbakay in Sitio Belen, Barangay Buenavista, Carcar City, southern Cebu, at around 1:35 p.m. on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Those taken into custody were Arvin Marolano Aves, 52, a widower, Nicanor Abellaneda Benting, 59, married, and Ronald Empinado Dait, 33, married, both from Carcar City.

Only the three of them were captured as the other gamblers fled to different directions after sensing the presence of policemen.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Pedy Noval, the chief of Carcar City Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that the police operation was carried out in response to information they had received from a concerned citizen about the tigbakay going on in the area.

Seized during the operation were a fighting rooster, a cockfighting blade, P29,000 in bet money, and a .45 pistol from Dait with seven live rounds.

The suspects will be facing charges for illegal gambling.

In addition to illegal gambling, Dait may also be charged with violating Republic Act 10591 or illegal possession of firearm. (GPL, TPT)