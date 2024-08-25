3 nabbed in Barangay Tisa drug den raid

THREE people were arrested in a drug den raid in Sitio Tabay Lawum, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City around 6:25 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2024.

The operation was led by personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Visayas (PDEA 7) and Regional Intelligence Unit of the Police Regional Office-Central Visayas.

Arrested were the drug den operator Jano Rupal, alias Gino, 42; and George Baena, 43, a masseur, and Lloyd Alex Alona, 38, a habal-habal driver.

Seized from the suspects were 18 packs or 16 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P108,800, as well as drug paraphernalia.

The seized substances were turned over to the PDEA 7 for chemical analysis.

Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA 7, said they placed Rupal under a case buildup for about a month after receiving reports that he was running a drug den.

Rupal can reportedly dispose of 15 to 20 grams of illegal drugs in a week.

He will be facing cases for drug pushing, operating a drug den, and for possession of illegal drugs, while the two other men arrested will be charged for visiting the drug den. (AYB/LMY)