3 nabbed in buy-bust in San Fernando, Cebu

THREE drug suspects were arrested during a buy-bust in Barangay Pitalo, San Fernando, Cebu, at 5:20 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2024.

They were identified as Pepito Saz Pepito, 40, the target of the operation, and his cohorts Lisandro Dedicatoria Gequillo, 35, and Alexel John Canque Ramones, 37, both residents of the said barangay.

Taken from them were 5.16 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P35,088.

The successful buy-bust operation was jointly conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of the San Fernando Police Station and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Visayas. (DVG)