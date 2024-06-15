3 nabbed in drug den raid in Bais City, Negros Oriental

THREE persons were taken into custody following a raid on a drug den allegedly run by a job order employee of Bais City Hall.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Negros Oriental Provincial Office and the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU 7) in Bais City, Negros Oriental at around 12:56 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2024, which resulted in the arrest of alleged drug den maintainer Jefferson Intan, 55, a job order watchman of Bais City Hall, Rechris Beloro, 24, and Reymond Gomez, 29, both from Barangay II, Bais City.

Taken from them were four packs of alleged shabu weighing six grams and costing P40,8000 and drug paraphernalia.

According to Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA 7, the operation was conducted after confirming information during their three-week case buildup that Intan was involved in illegal drug activity.

It is said that Intan could sell his drug den patrons 25 grams of illicit substance every week.

The suspect will be facing charge in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)