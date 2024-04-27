3 nabbed in drug den raid in Barangay Basak San Nicolas

THREE persons were arrested during a drug den raid in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, at around 10:32 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2024.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the Regional Special Enforcement Team of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) which resulted in the arrest of alleged drug den maintainer Alvin Flores, 40, Angelo Bulao, 21, and Permolio Haincadto, 39, both jobless.

Taken from them were 12 grams of suspected shabu worth around P81,600.

The suspects will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)