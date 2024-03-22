3 nabbed in drug den raid in Barangay Punta Princesa

THREE persons were taken into custody during a drug den raid on Tres De Abril Street, Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City, around 1:25 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) carried out the anti-illegal drug operation, which led to the arrest of alleged drug den maintainer Benchie Dranto, 25, Dominador Ibarita Jr., 37, a security guard, and James Cabaluna, 30, a helper.

Seized during the operation were 10 packs of alleged shabu with an average market value of P74,800, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA 7, said that prior to the raid, they initiated a case buildup against Dranto for a week after receiving information about his illegal drug activity.

It was found that Dranto could dispose of 20 grams of illegal substance each week and his customers are public utility vehicle drivers. (AYB, TPT)