3 nabbed in drug den raid in Bohol

A DRUG den was dismantled by authorities in Purok 7, Barangay Mocpoc Sur, Loon, Bohol at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2024, resulting in the arrest of three persons.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol Provincial Office, Bohol Maritime Police, Loon Municipal Police Station and Coast Guard Intelligence Unit-Bohol.

Those arrested were alleged drug den maintainer Paulito Aparece alias Botyok, 44, a delivery boy and the target of the buy-bust operation, and drug den visitors Angelo Toso and his nephew Joemark Toso, 27, who are also both delivery boys.

The operatives seized nine sachets of suspected shabu weighing 12 grams, with an average market value of P81,600, along with the buy-bust money, three cellphones, and drug paraphernalia.

According to PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara, the drug den had been placed under surveillance for two weeks prior to the raid.

The suspects will be facing charges for breaking Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB)