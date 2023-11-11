3 nabbed in drug den raid in Cebu City barangay

THREE people were taken into custody during a drug den search on Abellana Street, Barangay Suba, Cebu City, at 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) agents carried out the anti-illegal drug operation, which led to the destruction of a drug den and the arrest of suspected drug den operator Stephen Navarro, 32, as well as motorcycle-for-hire (habal-habal) drivers Rodolfo Exor Davirao, 49, and Adonis Ubaldo Jimenez, 60, from Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue City.

Seized from the suspects were eight packets of suspected shabu weighing 10 grams with a street value of around P68,000, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

According to PDEA 7's public information officer Leia Alcantara, they initiated a case buildup against Navarro for two weeks after receiving information about his illegal drug activity.

PDEA 7 also learned that Navarro could dispose of up to 10 grams of illegal substance every week and charge his customers P20-P30 each for using his drug den. (AYB, TPT)