3 nabbed in drug den raid in Dumaguete

THREE persons were arrested when the joint operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Negros Oriental Provincial Office, Regional Intelligence Unit and Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office raided a drug den in Zone 2, Barangay Lo-oc, Dumaguete City, at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

Arrested were alleged drug den operator Joeson Aguilar, 29; John Michael Maribao, 26, a promodiser; and Junard Maribao, 27.

Seized during the operation were six packs of substance believed to be shabu worth P40,800, buy-bust money, and drug paraphernalia.

Aguilar was also arrested in 2020 for a similar offense, but was freed in 2021 under a plea bargaining deal. (AYB, TPT)