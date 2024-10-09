3 nabbed in drug den raid in Tagbilaran City

Seized during the operation were seven sachets of substance believed to be shabu weighing 15 grams, with an estimated average market value of P102,000, along with three cellular phones and drug paraphernalia.

According to Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA 7, they launched the anti-illegal drug operation after confirming information that Geniston was involved in illegal drug activity.

It was said that Geniston could get rid of five to 10 grams of shabu every week.

Geniston, who was the caretaker of his aunt's boarding house, allegedly converted his room into a drug den.

The suspects will be facing charges for violations of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, and 12 of Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB)