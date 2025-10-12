3 nabbed in Minglanilla drug den raid

A MOTORCYCLE driver and two tricycle drivers can no longer operate after being arrested by members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Visayas (PDEA 7) during a raid on a drug den in Purok Tangigue, Sitio Nazareth, Barangay Tungkop, Minglanilla, Cebu.

The raid happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

The apprehended suspects were identified as Ranulfo Del Socorro Cabalan alias “Anol,” 42, a motorcycle (habal-habal) driver residing in the area.

Anol was the target of the buy-bust and was reportedly running the drug den, where authorities seized 10 sachets of shabu weighing a total of 11 grams, valued at P74,800.

Also arrested were two tricycle drivers found inside the drug den: Jomel Sohot Cabansag, 20, from Sitio Bacay, Barangay Tulay, Minglanilla, and Glenn Semillano Tauk, 30, from Ward 1, Barangay Población, Minglanilla.

The seized pieces of evidence were turned over to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory, while the suspects are currently in the custody of the PDEA 7 detention facility.

According to Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA 7, Anol was previously arrested in 2020 for a similar case but was released after a plea bargain, only to return to his illegal drug activities.

Alcantara added that Anol was under a two-week case buildup after authorities received information from a concerned citizen. He was reportedly selling around 20 grams of shabu weekly from a known supplier.

After gathering all the information, the authorities immediately conducted the raid on the drug den in coordination with the PNP Regional Intelligence Unit 7.

PDEA 7 and the PNP have filed charges against the suspects for violations of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, and 15 of Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002). (AYB)