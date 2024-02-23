3 nabbed in separate buy-busts in Carcar City

THREE persons were detained and P34,000 worth of suspected shabu were confiscated in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Sitio San Isidro and Sitio Nangkaan, Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City, southern Cebu, last Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

In Sitio San Isidro, alleged high-value individual Robert Manayaga Enjambre, 43, an ex-convict, and his wife, Naome Cabunilas Enjambre, 47, were apprehended at around 3:59 p.m.

Seized from them were five packs of alleged shabu weighing 2.4 grams and worth around P16,320, P500 in buy-bust money, and P200 in cash believed to be proceeds from the drug sales.

In Sitio Nangkaan, a 45-year-old man named Philip Baylosis was apprehended at around 6:30 p.m. on that same day.

Taken from him were 2.6 grams of alleged shabu worth around P17,680.

Both operations were carried out by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Carcar City Police Station. (GPL, TPT)