3 nabbed in Talisay City buy-bust

THREE persons were arrested during a buy-bust operation after midnight on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, in Sitio Acacia, Barangay Jaclupan, Talisay City, Cebu.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Talisay City Police Station under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Magbanua, which resulted in the arrest of Carryl John Briones Bacarisas, 21, a high-value target, along with his cousin Jhonnel Estañas Bacarisas, and another accomplice, 28-year-old Rayn Bacus Duguran.

The operation was carried out by the police in response to information that Carryl John was involved in illicit drug activity.

Seized from Carryl John were six packs of alleged shabu, and a .45 pistol with two live rounds.

The police also recovered a .22 revolver with three live rounds from Jhonnel and a pack of alleged shabu from Duguran.

The drugs weighing 35 grams had a standard drug price of P238,000. (DVG, TPT)