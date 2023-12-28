3 nabbed in Talisay City drug bust

THREE persons were arrested during a buy-bust in Sitio Rattan, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, Cebu, around midnight on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

The Talisay City Drugs Enforcement Unit carried out the anti-illegal drug operation that resulted in the arrest of Juvy Dacoylo Herosa, 45, a marrried and unemployed high-value individual from Sitio Galaxy of the said barangay, Reynaldo Racaza 54, a tricycle driver and his wife Marivic, 52.

Seized from Herosa were 15 packs of alleged shabu, P2,000 in buy-bust money, P500 in actual money and a .38 revolver with two live rounds, while from the Racaza couple were two packs of suspected shabu each.

The total value of the drugs seized was P71,060.

The raid was carried out under the supervision of Talisay City Police Station Chief Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Magbanua, after confirming reports about Herosa's involvement in illegal drug trade.

The suspects will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.