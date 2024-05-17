3 nabbed, over P100,000 shabu seized in drug den raid in Cebu City barangay

THREE people have been arrested following a drug den raid in Sitio Lupa, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City at around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Additionally, 12 packs of suspected shabu, weighing 15 grams and costing P102,000, as well as drug residue and other paraphernalia, have been seized during the operation carried out by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Abellana Police Station 2.

Those arrested were alleged drug maintainer Jason Calanog, 34, and drug den visitors Victor Sultan, 39, chorizo maker, and Jemedel Purisima, 43, a tattoo artist.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA 7's information officer, said that after hearing from concerned individuals of Calanog's illegal drug activity, a case buildup against the suspect was conducted for two weeks before the raid was launched.

It was reported that Calanog could get rid of 50–100 grams of illicit drugs each week.

The seized evidence was turned over to PDEA chemist for chemical analysis.

The suspects will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)