3 new CNU campuses to rise

THE Cebu Provincial Government has announced plans to establish three new extension campuses of Cebu Normal University (CNU) in the municipalities of Catmon, Alegria and Argao.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia made the announcement in a meeting at the Capitol on July 5, 2024, with the mayors of the three municipalities, CNU officials, and representatives from the Commission on Higher Education (Ched), according to the Cebu Provincial Government’s Public Information Office.

The Provincial Government has committed to constructing a two-story, six-classroom building for each of the new campuses, mirroring similar support provided to Cebu Technological University (CTU) extensions in various locations across the province.

“The Province will commit, just like what we gave to CTU - six classrooms,” Garcia said.

The mayors of Catmon (Avis Monleon), Alegria (Gilberto Magallon), and Argao (Allan Sesaldo) sought the Capitol’s assistance in expediting their applications with CNU and Ched, aiming to start operations by the opening of classes in August.

CNU officials assured that they are evaluating the documents submitted by the local government units and will work closely with Ched to facilitate the process.

However, Ched Central Visayas Director Maura Cristobal clarified that while the regional office can recommend it, the final approval must come from the Ched central office based on CNU’s evaluation.

The new campuses will be located in Barangay Panalipan in Catmon, Barangay Binlod in Argao, and Barangay Filomena in Alegria. / CDF