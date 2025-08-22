3 PH cue artists make it to Last 16

THREE Filipino cue artists advanced to the Last 16 of the 2025 U.S. Open 9-Ball Championships early Friday, August 22 (PH time), at Harrah's Resort and Casino in Atlantic City.

Jefrey Roda, the 2024 Chinese-Taipei Open champion, defeated Sullivan Clark of New Zealand, 10-5, to secure his spot in the Last 16. He joined 2021 SEA Games gold medalist Johann Chua, who earlier outplayed Greece's Alexander Kazakis, 10-6.

Michael Baoanan survived a hill-hill battle against Jesus Atencio, edging him out 10-9 to advance to the next round. (LBG)