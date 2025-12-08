3 Pinoy pugs suffer losses abroad

THREE Filipino warriors fell in their respective fights overseas.

Herlan Gomez lost to former world champion Jason Moloney via a fourth-round stoppage in a World Boxing Council (WBC) Australasian bantamweight title fight over the weekend, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in

Broadbeach, Australia.

Gomez landed some solid right punches in the opening round, but Moloney answered with a left-right combination that sent the former to the canvas.

Despite the early knockdown, Gomez still made it a competitive fight. In the fourth round, Moloney attacked Gomez and landed a few good shots to the head. The referee immediately stepped in and stopped the contest at the 2:45 mark, even though Gomez did not appear hurt at all.

Gomez suffered his second straight loss and dropped to 14-3 with 10 knockouts, while Moloney moved up to 28-4 with 20 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Pete Apolinario and Sem Jopet Enano also came up short in their respective fights in Japan.

Apolinario bowed down to undefeated Japanese Kenji Fujita by unanimous decision in a World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific featherweight contest also last Saturday at the Korakuen Hall

in Tokyo.

All three judges had Fujita winning with scores of 97-93, 97-93, and 99-91.

Apolinario once again lost in Japan and fell to 18-7-1 with 11 knockouts, while Fujita remained unbeaten at 10-0 with five knockouts.

The following day, Enano was beaten by Misaki Hirano in a closely-contested majority decision verdict at the Clover Plaza in Kusaga.

Two judges scored it 77-75 for Hirano, while a third judge saw it a 76-76 draw.

Enano suffered his second career defeat and is now 7-2 with three knockouts, while Hirano improved to 12-2 with four knockouts. / EKA