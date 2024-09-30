3 political parties join One Cebu Party

THREE political parties from three major cities in Cebu joined the One Cebu (1-Cebu) Party Monday, September 30, 2024.

The Kugi Uswag Sugbo (Kusug) Party, led by Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia; the Alayon-Nacionalista (NP) Party under Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony "Samsam" Gullas; and the KAABAG Party headed by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard "Ahong" Chan, signed a cooperation agreement with the One Cebu Party, currently led by incumbent Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and the party’s solicitor general, Congressman Pablo John "PJ" Garcia, during the convention held on Monday, September 30, at SM Seaside City Cebu’s Sky Hall.

The move aims to bring the party together for common goals and development strategies for the upcoming elections in May 2025.

The parties commit to cooperate and support one another during the campaign period as stipulated in the agreement.

This includes reaching consensus on campaign strategies and key issues, in addition to putting group policies into action.

If a dispute arises, it will be settled inside the group unless one of the parties formally and willingly agrees to leave. (ANV, TPT)