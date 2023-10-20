3 reasons Orange Brutus is more than just nostalgia

Way before the age of international fast food chains establishing a presence in Metro Cebu, a small local business was at it, serving hamburgers and shakes in downtown Cebu since 1980. It operated under a different name then, before settling on the name Orange Brutus. More than four decades later, the brand still thrives even amid stiffer competition.

In terms of Orange Brutus’ popularity among locals, nobody is dismissing the fact that it definitely benefited from a first-mover advantage. This refers to the competitive advantage that a brand gains by being the first to enter a new market. Aside from introducing burgers, hotdogs, and shakes, it was also among the first to showcase a uniformed service crew.

In a way, Orange Brutus can be considered as one of, if not, the pioneering fast food joints in Cebu.

A few years removed from celebrating its historic half-century milestone, allow me to present three reasons why I believe Orange Brutus is deserving of its success and is more than just a nostalgia trip.

Satisfying flavor

When I find myself dining in Orange Brutus, it’s always the sizzling burger steak for me. It’s probably one of the good ones in town, earning it a SunStar’s Best of Cebu nod. There will be burger steaks with more gravy. Some may claim that it uses USDA beef and more. I’m sure there are probably a handful who can provide a more well-seasoned patty. But there’s just something about Orange Brutus’ burgers on top of hot plates, served with garlic rice, egg, and some steamed vegetables. It feels like something you’d be able to prepare at home yourself, except, you’re not.

Slow food served fast

In the late ‘80s, one Carlo Petrini started a movement nicknamed Slow Food in Italy. It was his response to promoting local and traditional cooking in the face of booming fast-food joints. Orange Brutus is definitely not the cookie-cutter living, breathing definition of what “Slow Food” stands for, however, it is a place where I go for “nutritious fast food.”

As far as I am aware, the staff only start cooking your food after you place your order.

Nutritious alternative

Again, there’s only so much a casual service restaurant can pull off in terms of healthy eating. Orange Brutus never really went as far as promoting Vegan options and whatnot. But as part of its company culture—and you can find these details on its official website—the food brand makes use of “healthier oils” for frying, and its burgers are charbroiled so it’s less cholesterol. It’s also tapped into the power of innovation, running all its raw materials through ozonation—a chemical-free process that eliminates unwanted bacteria, hormones, pesticides, and enzymes.

Combine all of these with the fact that it’s not always crowded at Orange Brutus—because most people are always on the lookout for something “new” and “exciting”—any of its 21 locations make for a compelling case as a must-consider when dining out.