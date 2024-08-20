3 separate shooting incidents in Cebu City result in one death

THREE shooting incidents occurred in Cebu City in just seven hours on Monday, August 19, and Tuesday, August 20.

The first shooting incident took place at 7:50 p.m. on Monday, August 19, in Sitio Sto. Niño, Barangay Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City, where an unidentified victim died instantly.

According to Police Major Jeciree Basitao, the chief of the Inayawan Police Station, they are still conducting an investigation to identify the culprit.

At 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, another shooting happened in Sitio Laguna, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Leo Cimafranca, a 30-year-old resident of Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City.

The investigators of Abellana Police Station 2 are still gathering information to establish the motive of the crime.

The last shooting incident took place in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, at 2:20 a.m. on August 20.

The victim was identified as Roldan Racal.

He was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center for treatment.

Investigation conducted at the Mambaling Police Station revealed that two armed men wearing black t-shirts arrived in the area and shot the victim. (AYB, TPT)