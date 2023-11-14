3 SK feds elect new city council reps

THE Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federations of the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu elected their new representatives, who will sit as ex-officio members of the city council, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

The SK Federation of Cebu City will soon have a new representative in the Cebu City Council after electing Parian SK chairperson Rhea Jakosalem as the new SK Federation president.

Jakosalem, a reelectionist in Barangay Parian during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on Oct. 30, secured 55 votes out of 80.

Other candidates for the SK Federation presidency were Barangay Labangon’s Kim Kyle Buendia, who received four votes; Barangay Guadalupe’s Matt Estenzo, who received 10 votes, and Barangay Banilad’s Ethan Jacob Maamo, who secured 11 votes.

Other newly-elected officers of the SK Federation were Riziel Saladaga from Barangay Tisa as vice president (who garnered 62 votes); Jessie Apiag from Basak San Nicolas as secretary (65 votes); Nico Tiffany Adan from Barangay Sinsin as treasurer (74 votes); Clive Tan from Barangay Kasambagan as auditor (59 votes); Renella Toring from Barangay San Nicolas Proper as press relations officer (37 votes), and Antzen Seno from Barangay Pulangbato as the federation’s sergeant at arms (39 votes).

The elected officials were sworn in by acting mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Controversy

Before the declaration of the new SK Federation officers, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama urged senior politicians to leave the youth leaders alone.

This was after there were allegations that some politicians were compelling newly-elected SK chairpersons to sign a manifesto of support for one candidate vying for the SK Federation presidency.

“I expect our elders and politicians nga dili ta mag-apil-apil didto. Huwat lang ta sa result,” said Rama in a program aired on the Sugbuanon Channel.

Mandaue City

In Mandaue City, Barangay Paknaan SK Chairman Fleuritz Gayle Trinidad Jumao-as was selected as the new SK Federation president. The election, presided over by the Department of the Interior and Local Government, was held at the Mandaue City Session Hall on Tuesday.

Jumao-as, a registered medical technologist and an alumna of Cebu Doctors’ University, is the niece of the current Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue Head, Edwin Jumao-as.

The 23-year-old Jumao-as will replace outgoing Mandaue City SK Federation President Dallie Mae Cabatingan.

Despite the tight competition between Centro SK Chairman Bianca Malig-on, Jumao-as won by securing 14 out of 27 votes from the federation.

Jumao-as will also sit as one of the city council’s ex-officio members.

Jumao-as is not new to public service, having started volunteering at the age of 14. As a medical professional, she actively participates in medical missions.

She is currently the president of the Kaabag Paknaan Youth Association. She said she would prioritize passing a resolution providing a seat for SK officials in barangay halls during her term.

She also plans to encourage Mandaue youth leaders to organize activities that will make the youth more engaged in their community, among other projects.

“I am currently pursuing my master’s at Cebu Doc, but I assure my constituents that I can balance my time between my professional and political endeavors,” said Jumao-as.

Also elected with her were Maguikay SK Chairman Jack Oplado as the federation’s vice president, Basak SK Chairman Gwyneth Macasero as the secretary, Canduman SK Chairman Kyla Marie Asibuque as the treasurer, Labogon SK Chairman Janice Mondares as the auditor, Bakilid SK Chairman Janelle Ardon as the public relations officer, and Tawason SK Chairman Jes Vincent Arcilla Sungahid as the sergeant-at-arms.

Lapu-Lapu City

In Lapu-Lapu City, the newly elected City SK Federation officers were Pajo SK Chairman Orlan Joseph Chan Carungay as the president, Pusok SK Chairman Alex Patricia Bailosis as the vice president, Gun-ob SK Chairman Sheena Mae Baguio as the secretary, Ibo SK Chairman Rea Tulod as the treasurer, Calawisan SK Chairman Aihron Mhel Bensi as the auditor, San Vicente SK Chairman Darwin Jumao-as and Bangkal SK Chairman Jày Sagarino as the PROs, and Maribago SK Chairman Fel Andre Ho and Pajac SK Chairman Andre Kael Gala as the sergeants-at-arms.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan presided over the officials’ oath-taking ceremony at the Lapu-Lapu City Session Hall on Tuesday. / JJL, HIC