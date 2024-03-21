3 stay perfect in Cabaron V'ball

BADIAN, Barili and Moalboal kept their perfect records after winning their second straight matches in both the men’s and women’s divisions of the Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Inter-town invitational volleyball tournament last March 16-17, 2024.

Host Moalboal, led by former national team member Dave Cabaron, whipped Ronda, 25-15, 25-16, in the men’s side and 25-16, 25-21, in the women’s division.

On the other hand, Badian needed three sets to beat Malabuyoc, 18-25, 25-23, and 27-25, in the men’s division, while sweeping the latter, 25-20, 25-12, in the women’s division.

Not to be outdone, Barili swept Alegria, 25-13, 25-18, and 25-21, 25-13, in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

Meanwhile, Dumanjug had contrasting fates with its women’s team posting its second straight win, 25-19, 25-17, over Alcantara and its men’s team dropping to 0-2 after a 25-20, 20-25, 25-21 loss to the same squad.

On March 23, Moalboal will gun for its third win against Dumanjug in both divisions, while Ronda will take on Alcantara. On March 24, it will be Barili vs. Badian and Alegria vs. Malabuyoc in both divisions. / ML