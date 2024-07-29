‘3 storms to hit PH in August’

TWO to three cyclones are expected in the country in August, with the probability of the La Niña phenomenon emerging at 70 percent, according to a weather specialist.

Jomar Eclarino of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas, said that more cyclones are anticipated in September and October.

Speaking on SunStar Cebu’s online news and commentary program, “Beyond the Headlines,” on Monday, July 29, 2024, Eclarino said the impact of the emerging La Niña is expected to be felt in the last quarter of 2024 and will likely continue into the first quarter of 2025.

LPA

As of Monday, July 29, the Pagasa was monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) from the previous week, which has an intensity of 220 kilometers per hour and is expected to be over Cagayan and northern Luzon.

Eclarino said the LPA’s circulation has affected the eastern part of Visayas but has no direct impact on Central Visayas.

“Diri sa ato sa probinsya sa Cebu, magbantay lang ta for localized thunderstorms and there is a likelihood for isolated rainshowers and localized thunderstorms,” Eclarino said.

(Here in Cebu, we should be vigilant for localized thunderstorms and be prepared for the possibility of isolated rainshowers and localized thunderstorms.) / JPS