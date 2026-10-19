3 suspects in Tisa shooting nabbed

THREE men suspected in the killing of a barber in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, were arrested early Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, on Aznar St. in Barangay Pardo.

The victim, John Paul Dayupay, 25, was shot dead in Sitio Mutra, Barangay Tisa at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.

Col. Ricky Sumalde, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), had ordered police to solve the case. The arrests were made by Labangon Police Station in a follow-up operation two days after the shooting.

Suspect seen on CCTV

Labangon police investigators reviewed closed-circuit television footage soon after the shooting and identified one of the three suspects.

Police later tracked down the group’s hideout. Personnel from Labangon Police Station, the City Intelligence Unit, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit, the Special Weapons and Tactics team, the City Drug Enforcement Unit and Inayawan Police Station joined the operation.

Recovered during the operation were a Yamaha FZ motorcycle, a .45 pistol with four bullets, an improvised shotgun loaded with one round and a full-face helmet.

Police also seized a violet and orange hooded sweatshirt and a black jacket.

Cases being prepared

The suspects are detained at the Labangon Police Station while investigators gather more evidence and prepare cases against them.

Sumalde credited the arrests to quick action and coordination among the units involved.

The police official has also ordered police to find out whether the three suspects face other cases. / AYB