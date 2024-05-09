3 swertres ushers nabbed in Cordova, Cebu

THREE swertres ushers were arrested in separate anti-illegal gambling operations in Cordova town on Mactan Island, Cebu on Tuesday evening, May 7, 2024.

The first operation was conducted at 8:05 p.m. in Sitio Calan, Barangay Poblacion, resulting in the arrest of Magdalena Bautista Ontong, 34.

It was followed at 8:25 p.m. in Purok 1, Barangay Dapitan, where 32-year-old Narisa Hicale Lucero, 32, and 42-year-old Juvelyn Cabanes Pogoy, both from Cordova, were taken into custody.

Seized from the accused were tally sheets with number combinations, a ballpen and other gambling paraphernalia.

The Cordova police carried out the operation after receiving reports from concerned citizens about the suspects’ involvement in illegal gambling. (AYB, TPT)