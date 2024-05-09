3 swertres ushers nabbed in Cordova, Cebu
Contributed photos
Cebu

3 swertres ushers nabbed in Cordova, Cebu

THREE swertres ushers were arrested in separate anti-illegal gambling operations in Cordova town on Mactan Island, Cebu on Tuesday evening, May 7, 2024.

The first operation was conducted at 8:05 p.m. in Sitio Calan, Barangay Poblacion, resulting in the arrest of Magdalena Bautista Ontong, 34.

It was followed at 8:25 p.m. in Purok 1, Barangay Dapitan, where 32-year-old Narisa Hicale Lucero, 32, and 42-year-old Juvelyn Cabanes Pogoy, both from Cordova, were taken into custody.

Seized from the accused were tally sheets with number combinations, a ballpen and other gambling paraphernalia.

The Cordova police carried out the operation after receiving reports from concerned citizens about the suspects’ involvement in illegal gambling. (AYB, TPT)

Related Stories

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph