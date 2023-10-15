3 Taiheiyo scholars complete college

THREE college scholars of the local Taiheiyo Group based in Cebu graduated this year, and they said they are thankful to their patrons for allowing them to earn their degrees and be set to live a productive life.

Taiheiyo Cement Philippines Inc. (TCPI) sponsored Earl Cristian Osabel and Maria Montessa Barnigo, while Solid Earth Development Corp. supported Aison Tangente.

Both firms assumed the costs for tuition and miscellaneous fees for the three and provided them with monthly allowance.

TCPI Group said their scholars prevailed through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the scholars were pleased that both firms further provided them with gadgets to access their online classes during the forced lockdowns that compelled them to study from home.

Cum laude

Osabel of Bugho, a hinterland barangay, obtained a degree of Bachelor of Science (BS) in Management Accounting and received cum laude honors from University of San Jose-Recoletos.

Barnigo of Barangay Tonggo also received her diploma in BS Civil Engineering from Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U).

A previous high school scholar from Grade 7 to 12 who graduated with high honors, she intends to review in November to prepare for the licensure exams.

Tangente, a resident of Tubod, also a hinterland barangay adjacent to Bugho, earned the degree of BS Mining Engineering from CIT-U and now similarly prepares to further acquire a professional license.

“Financial burdens were lifted, and a world of opportunities opened up before me,” quipped Osabel in a letter of gratitude he sent to TCPI as he recalled when he earned the college scholarship in 2019.

“Your generosity has not only enabled me to further my education, but it has also instilled in me a profound sense of gratitude and a sense of responsibility to make the most of this incredible opportunity,” he added.

Osabel said TCPI is more than just a benefactor.

“You are a visionary who recognizes the power of education to transform lives, communities, and the world. Your commitment to empowering aspiring individuals with the necessary resources and opportunities is nothing short of extraordinary,” he pointed out.

Desktop

For her part, Barnigo recalled the difficulty she experienced during the lockdown. “I struggled, but you lent me a hand by providing me a desktop,” she said in her thank you letter to TCPI.

“Now, with the education that I acquired with your help, I can fulfill my dream of landing a good job and eventually uplifting the life of my family,” she said.

“You gave me more than enough and I promise to return the favor in any way that I could,” she added.

Tangente thought words were not enough to express his gratitude. “You have made a difference in my life, and I am so grateful for your kindness, support and generosity,” he nonetheless expressed in writing.