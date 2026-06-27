3 teams parade new imports in Gov’s Cup

THREE fresh faces are locked in to make their highly anticipated debut in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Governor’s Cup.

The Meralco Bolts are bringing in Jordon Varnado, the Terrafirma Dyip will lean on Justin Strings, and guest team, Macau Giant Pandas, will be reinforced by De’Vondre Perry.

While the 29-year-old Varnado is technically a PBA rookie, he’s no stranger to the Bolts’ system.

The Troy University standout previously donned Meralco colors during last year’s Basketball Champions League Asia, helping propel the squad to a quarterfinal finish.

A seasoned globetrotter, Varnado holds a deep overseas resume with stints in Hungary, Poland, Italy, Greece, and Israel. He enters with massive shoes to fill, especially after Meralco’s recent semifinal run in the Commissioner’s Cup, anchored by Marvin Jones and Patrick Gardner.

Also 29, Terrafirma’s Justin Strings brings an international flavor to the Dyip. The Sacramento State product has spent his career tearing up courts across Canada, Germany, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Perry takes the reins for the Giant Pandas. The former Temple University standout has built a solid professional reputation with stops in Belgium, the Dominican Republic, and Germany.

With Meralco, Terrafirma, and Macau finalizing their reinforcement cards, only Titan Ultra and the Converge FiberXers have yet to fly in their imports ahead of the July 10 opener. / RSC