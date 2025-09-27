Cebu

3 teams set in Bahrain tussle

3 teams set in Bahrain tussle
PBA IN BAHRAIN. As part of the 50th year celebration of the Philippine Basketball Association, three teams will play in Bahrain in December. / Grabbed from PBA
Published on

THE fan favorite Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, Magnolia Hotshots and Rain or Shine (RoS) Elasto Painters will play in Bahrain as part of the league’s golden anniversary celebration in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup.

Elasto Painters are set to face the Hotshots on December 15 and the Gin Kings on Dec. 17, as announced by the PBA thru its social

media accounts.

The two games serve as the second overseas trip for the PBA in the season-opening Philippine Cup following the Ginebra-San Miguel duel set on Oct. 26 in Dubai.

The games will be held during the National Day of Bahrain, according to Bahrain Basketball Association president Alaa Mudara. / RSC

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph